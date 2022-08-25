Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

