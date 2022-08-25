Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

