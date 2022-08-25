AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Trading Up 2.1 %

ATRC opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.20. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AtriCure by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 50.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in AtriCure by 53.8% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

