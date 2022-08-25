Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
