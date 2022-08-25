Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $92,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

