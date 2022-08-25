Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.17 and a 200-day moving average of $223.89.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.