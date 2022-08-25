Argent Trust Co Takes $237,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

NWL opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

