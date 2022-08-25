Argent Trust Co Sells 1,987 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in PPL by 1,059.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

