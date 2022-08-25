Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

