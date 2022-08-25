Argent Trust Co Has $400,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $285.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

