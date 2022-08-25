Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 419,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,268,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 135,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $260.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

