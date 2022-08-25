Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $12.75-$13.25 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $179.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.22.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

