1,439 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,443,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

