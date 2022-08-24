Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $357.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

