Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.40.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.