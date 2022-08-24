WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 735,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 604,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 246,218 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 83,917 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $7,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000.

