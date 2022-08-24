WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,194 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,882,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO stock opened at $476.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $531.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

