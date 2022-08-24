Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,803 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

