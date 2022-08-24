Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3,969.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after acquiring an additional 866,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after acquiring an additional 403,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.70, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

