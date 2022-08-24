Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,959 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,312 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,959 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

