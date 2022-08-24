Westpac Banking Corp Sells 133 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 704,371 shares of company stock valued at $77,215,204. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

