Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.