Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.