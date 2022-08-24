Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,413 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.