Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.02 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,152,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,578,000 after buying an additional 492,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after buying an additional 83,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

FE opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

