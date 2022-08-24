Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

