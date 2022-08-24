Westpac Banking Corp Buys 3,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,509 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

