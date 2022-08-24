VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 14,979.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

