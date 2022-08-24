Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.