The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

PNC opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $174.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

