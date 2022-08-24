The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) CAO Lande Rashida La Sells 30,000 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lande Rashida La also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.