Telsey Advisory Group Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $265.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.38. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

