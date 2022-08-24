Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hibbett Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hibbett by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Hibbett by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

