Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 75,253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

