Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.56. 99,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,666,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after buying an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

