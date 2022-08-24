State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 101.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

DG opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.07. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.