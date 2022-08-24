State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after purchasing an additional 197,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

