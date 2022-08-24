State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

