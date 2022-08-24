State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.82 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,211 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $655,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in United Rentals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,849,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $5,563,000. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.