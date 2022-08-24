State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Molina Healthcare worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $350.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

