Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spire by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Spire by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $10,817,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.