South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Price Performance

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990 shares of company stock worth $175,060. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.