South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,291.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,058.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

