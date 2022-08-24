South Dakota Investment Council Sells 67,430 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,430 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in eHealth were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

