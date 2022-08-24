South Dakota Investment Council Sells 500 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Visteon were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Visteon by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $15,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Visteon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after acquiring an additional 96,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,083 shares during the period.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $140.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. TheStreet raised shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

