South Dakota Investment Council Sells 17,600 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

