South Dakota Investment Council Sells 15,500 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Avient were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 227,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

