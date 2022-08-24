South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,500 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

