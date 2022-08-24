South Dakota Investment Council Sells 12,500 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Stock Up 4.4 %

TDW opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Tidewater Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

