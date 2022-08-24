South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Holdings in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
IsoPlexis Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of IsoPlexis stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. IsoPlexis Co. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on ISO shares. SVB Leerink cut IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
About IsoPlexis
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
