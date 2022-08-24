South Dakota Investment Council Has $485,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.84.

REGN opened at $602.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $602.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.